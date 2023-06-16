DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.2835
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10010300
CODE: AEMD LN
ISIN: LU1737652583
