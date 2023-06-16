Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2023 | 09:58
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (162/23)

As of Monday, June 19, 2023, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce
standardized derivatives contracts on Vår Energi ASA (VAR) as a new underlying
instrument for standardized equity derivatives contracts. 

From that date, the contracts on VAR will be available in the exchange and
clearing system, although suspended for trading until the trading start date.
The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Friday, June 16, 2023. Trading will
start as of Monday, June 26, 2023. 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1150432
