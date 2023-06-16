NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (162/23)

As of Monday, June 19, 2023, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives contracts on Vår Energi ASA (VAR) as a new underlying instrument for standardized equity derivatives contracts. From that date, the contracts on VAR will be available in the exchange and clearing system, although suspended for trading until the trading start date. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, June 16, 2023. Trading will start as of Monday, June 26, 2023. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1150432