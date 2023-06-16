DJ Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.5325
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60568233
CODE: PRIC LN
ISIN: LU1931975079
