DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.5478
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33786561
CODE: WSRI LN
ISIN: LU1861134382
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI LN Sequence No.: 251442 EQS News ID: 1658915 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658915&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 16, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)