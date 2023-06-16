DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2023 / 09:31 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2245.1824
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 159739471
CODE: LCJP LN
ISIN: LU1781541252
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 251421 EQS News ID: 1658873 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658873&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 16, 2023 03:31 ET (07:31 GMT)