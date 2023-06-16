Sicona Battery Technologies, an Australian battery materials startup, has secured financial backing from international investors to enhance its silicon-composite anode technology for lithium-ion batteries, allowing it to expedite its commercial development plans in the US market.From pv magazine Australia Investors led by Indian chemical conglomerate Himadri Speciality Chemical and Australian venture capital firm Artesian have invested AUD 22 million ($14.9 million) in Sicona Battery Technologies to support the company's work with battery density-boosting technology. The Series A funding round ...

