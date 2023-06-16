Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (335/23)

With effect from June 19, 2023, the subscription units in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 28, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: CLS UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020388684 Order book ID: 295747 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 19, 2023, the paid subscription units in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CLS BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020388692 Order book ID: 295748 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB