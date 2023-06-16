Anzeige
Freitag, 16.06.2023
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
WKN: A12CNJ | ISIN: SE0002756130
Frankfurt
16.06.23
08:04 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
-8,33 %
16.06.2023 | 10:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (335/23)

With effect from June 19, 2023, the subscription units in Clinical Laserthermia
Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including June 28, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   CLS UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020388684              
Order book ID:  295747                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 19, 2023, the paid subscription units in Clinical
Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CLS BTU B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020388692              
Order book ID:  295748                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
