NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Equity derivatives: Introduction of Custom Basket Forwards on June 19 164/23

On June 14, 2023, Nasdaq Clearing AB received the necessary regulatory approvals for Custom Basket Forwards (CBF). Following the regulatory approval, the trading and clearing systems will be ready to support CBFs as of June 19, 2023. Members wishing to gain access to CBF need to sign a Close Out Provider Agreement as well as a Service agreement and request access to the relevant market segment. CBF is a new equity derivatives product that enables investors to create a cash settled forward contract on a customized equity basket selected from a broad stock universe. Product information Underlying Bespoke stock basket -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basket Defined by basket requestor creation -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Universe of ~1.700 European stocks (additional markets will be added) stocks -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basket return Price-, Gross- or Net return as defined by the requestor type -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basket base EUR, USD, SEK, DKK, NOK or GBP currency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basket Public or private composition -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basket ticker "SB"+"G"/"N"/"P" (Gross/Net/Price) + "XXX" (basket number or (public) letter code) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basket ticker "OB"+"G"/"N"/"P" (Gross/Net/Price) + "XXX" (basket number or (private) letter code) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basket RIC "." followed by the Basket ticker, e.g. ".SBG001" for a public (Refinitiv) gross return basket -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Standard treatment in accordance with the Custom Baskets actions Calculation Methodology -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Administrator -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing of Upon Request contracts -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract type Forward contract with cash settlement at expiration -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract Same as basket base currency currency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expiration Quarterly (Mar/ Jun/ Sep/ Dec) months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expiration day The first trading day following the third Friday of the expiration month -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Final The basket closing level, rounded to four decimals, from the settlement Friday prior to the expiration day price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Block trading (i.e. no electronic order book) mechanism -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade price Price with up to four decimal places as agreed by the parties -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract 1 multiplier -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notional value Contract multiplier x Trade price per contract -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument Basket ticker followed by expiration year identifier (one digit) name standard and expiration month identifier (O=March, R=June, U=Sept, X=Dec) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CBF website www.nasdaq.com/solutions/custom-basket-forwards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Technical product information For further technical product information, please see reference to IT-notices below: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b558f61582dc01e8389b5084e9b5bd80c&lang=e n&src=notices Member testing CBFs are available for trading in EqD Test and are cleared in External test system 1 (EXT1). 