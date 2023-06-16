DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (U127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.9501
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33146946
CODE: U127 LN
ISIN: LU2573966905
