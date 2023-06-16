DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (PABW LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2023 / 09:37 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 65.3332
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4219338
CODE: PABW LN
ISIN: LU2182388400
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2182388400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABW LN Sequence No.: 251508 EQS News ID: 1659053 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659053&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 16, 2023 03:37 ET (07:37 GMT)