San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - Exvin, a groundbreaking startup dedicated to providing luxury intimate care products for men, proudly announces its pre-seed valuation of $50 million. This milestone has been achieved before the brand's official product launch.

Founded by Jose Briceno and Oscar Hernandez, Exvin is on a mission to transform men's intimate care by introducing high-quality, innovative, and luxury products. The company's flagship product-an intimate fragrance for men-is aimed at enhancing men's confidence and promoting overall wellness.

Exvin's pre-launch valuation of $50 million is backed by the company's diligent research and development efforts, the uniqueness of its product offerings, and the current gap in the market for luxury men's intimate care products.

"We provide confidence," says Jose Briceno, CEO of Exvin. "Our products, formulated with advanced technologies, high-quality ingredients, and natural extracts, break the taboo surrounding men's intimate care. We are creating a new personal care trend emphasizing the importance of intimate hygiene and wellness for men."

The company will officially launch its products on June 30th, 2023. With a waiting list of about 3600 people and exclusive distributors for Latin America lined up, Exvin invites potential investors, customers, and anyone interested in men's wellness to join them on their journey to redefine intimate care standards for men.

About Exvin

Exvin, a luxury men's personal care startup, is poised to revolutionize the industry with its cutting-edge product line. At the forefront of their offerings is an intimate fragrance exclusively designed for men-a pioneering creation that not only enhances their well-being and confidence but also promotes overall health. By challenging the stigma surrounding men's personal care, Exvin aims to deliver top-notch, premium products that cater to the modern man's needs and desires.

Press Contact

Jose Briceno

CEO, Exvin

Email: ceo@exvin.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167975