

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's inflation eased less than initially estimated in May and remained the highest since last June, final data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The consumer price index grew 9.0 percent from a year ago, bigger than the initial estimate of 8.8 percent. The rate was the highest since June 2022. Prices had increased 9.6 percent in April.



Similarly, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 8.8 percent annually from 9.4 percent. But the rate stayed above the flash estimate of 8.7 percent.



Cheaper fuel prices contributed to the slowdown in overall inflation, Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said. Although food and restaurants and hotels prices rose slightly less in May than in the prior month, inflation rates remained in double-digits, he added.



Monthly consumer price inflation for May was revised to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent, while the increase in the harmonized index of consumer prices was maintained at 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken