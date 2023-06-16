

- BARCLAYS RAISES INFORMA PRICE TARGET TO 820 (805) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES SHELL PRICE TARGET TO 3500 (3300) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JEFFERIES CUTS JADESTONE ENERGY PRICE TARGET TO 50 (85) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES JTC PRICE TARGET TO 875 (860) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES B&M PRICE TARGET TO 550 (385) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



