Strengthens global environmental commitment to better protecting the planet

DESOTEC, the leading provider in sustainable mobile filtration solutions in Europe, is thrilled to announce the completion of the acquisition of the carbon reactivation and exchange services business of Evoqua Water Technologies. With the integration of this US-based organization, DESOTEC broadens its horizon as it takes its first steps into a new continent.

Evoqua Water Technologies is a renowned leader in mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions with a wealth of expertise and a strong product portfolio in the US. The acquisition includes Evoqua's product lines' workforce, reactivation facilities and associated equipment in Darlington (Pennsylvania) and Parker (Arizona), and the reactivation and carbon vessel manufacturing facility in Red Bluff (California). Upon closing, DESOTEC can now provide the necessary solutions to the growing filtration demands in North America by leveraging its extensive expertise in Europe, built up over many decades.

Through a unique, flexible, and circular service concept, DESOTEC unburdens its industrial clients. With its broad range of mobile filtration solutions, the environmental services company supports its clients in their efforts to enhance the sustainability of their operations or products. In addition, it helps companies comply with environmental regulations and sustainability requirements. As of today, DESOTEC employs a total of 355 employees.

"This strategic acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for DESOTEC as we continue our mission to better protect the planet. This landmark investment is the first step as we embark on the roll-out of our North American growth strategy and further expansion of our leading market position," says Julie Santens, CEO of DESOTEC.

Jürgen Pinker, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, added: "Leveraging Blackstone's long track-record of successful corporate partnerships and experience in backing strong management teams, we are excited to continue DESOTEC's success story, working together with Julie and the wider team to build a global partner of choice for its clients, suppliers and employees. As the need for environmental services is increasingly front and center, we believe DESOTEC is well positioned to continue to take advantage of the market opportunity and remain confident the company will continue to thrive for the long-term future."

Revitalized brand identity

DESOTEC seizes the opportunity to reinforce its transoceanic expansion with a refreshed visual corporate identity. This encompasses updated visuals, including the logo, a new website, and the transitioning of DESOTEC's mobile filters to the color green. The notable switch to a prominent green color amplifies DESOTEC's commitment to environmental conservation.

This revitalized look demonstrates the evolution of the company and aims to better reflect the company's identity, its purpose, and future aspirations. The rollout of this purpose-driven corporate identity will significantly support the future growth prospects, and will be implemented gradually over the coming months and years.

About DESOTEC

DESOTEC, founded in 1990, is the leading provider of mobile filtration solutions in Europe and is establishing this leading market position in the United States. Thanks to its unique, flexible, circular service concept and extensive expertise, DESOTEC unburdens industrial customers and helps them to make their operations or products more sustainable. DESOTEC's customer base is constantly growing thanks to a strong focus on 24/7 service and a commitment to find the best solution for and with the customer. DESOTEC has about 350 employees, who are all committed to help protect the planet by driving positive ecological change across all industries. Private equity funds managed by Blackstone acquired DESOTEC in 2021. Further information is available at www.desotec.com. Follow @desotec on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $991 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

