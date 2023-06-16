

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were trading higher on Friday ahead of Eurozone inflation data due out later in the day and the Bank of England rate decision due next week.



Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy and signaled no change to its quantitative easing and yield curve control policies.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 47 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,675 after rising 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Travis Perkins, a supplier of building materials, slumped 5.8 percent after lowering its full-year profit guidance, citing difficulties in the country's housing market.



Commodities giant Glencore rose 0.6 percent after announcing it has closed the sale of its 100 percent stake in Cobar Management.



Retailer Tesco fell about 1 percent after it reported a 9 percent rise in underlying U.K. sales in its latest quarter.



GSK added 1 percent. The drug maker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for its experimental drug momelotinib.



