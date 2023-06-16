Nithin Sai has revealed plans to begin making PV panels with a new Mondragon Assembly production line. The initial manufacturing capacity is set at 500 MW for M10, half-cut cells, with plans for a second-phase expansion to reach 2 GW.From pv magazine Spain Spanish solar production line manufacturer Mondragon Assembly will develop an automated PV manufacturing line for Nithin Sai Renewables, a subsidiary of Nithin Sai Constructions. The India-based company will enter the solar manufacturing business with a fully automatic 500 MW solar panel manufacturing plant near Devanahalli International Airport ...

