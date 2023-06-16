CARE Counseling Announces the Ribbon Cutting for Their New Clinic in Plymouth, Minnesota

Crunch, the beloved mascot of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will be present to join in the celebration and help pass out information to guests who drive by and grab breakfast the morning of July 7th.

PLYMOUTH, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / CARE Counseling, a leading mental health organization, is thrilled to announce the ribbon cutting for their new clinic in Plymouth, Minnesota. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on July 7th at 8 a.m., marking a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to providing accessible and compassionate mental health services to the local community.

Ribbon Cutting for New Mental Health Therapy Office in Plymouth, Minnesota

CARE Counseling invites the community to drive through their parking lot on the morning of July 7th, say hi, and grab breakfast that morning.

CARE Counseling's new clinic, located at 4100 Berkshire Lane, in Plymouth, has been thoughtfully designed to create a welcoming and serene environment for individuals seeking mental health support. Staffed by a team of highly qualified professionals, the clinic aims to serve as a sanctuary where individuals can find solace, healing, and the support they need to overcome life's challenges.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, CARE Counseling is hosting a unique and inclusive breakfast drive-through event as part of the grand opening celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to drive through the parking lot and grab a delicious breakfast and coffee while saying hi to some of the staff. The breakfast drive-through will provide a convenient way for community members to participate in the opening festivities and learn more about the comprehensive mental health services offered by CARE Counseling.

In a delightful addition to the event, CARE Counseling is honored to announce that Crunch, the beloved mascot of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will be present to join in the celebration. With his infectious energy and captivating personality, Crunch will bring an extra dose of joy and excitement to the occasion, making it an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. CARE Counseling is a proud partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

CARE Counseling is dedicated to delivering personalized mental health care to individuals of all ages. By focusing on individual needs and tailoring treatment plans, CARE Counseling strives to empower individuals and help them navigate life's challenges with resilience and strength.

For more information about the grand opening ceremony or to learn about the mental health services provided by CARE Counseling, please visit www.carecounseling.com or contact call them at 612-223-8898.

About CARE Counseling:

CARE Counseling is a leading outpatient mental health organization dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to individuals in need. With a team of highly qualified professionals, this will be CARE Counseling's eighth Minnesota location.

