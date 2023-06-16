

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Friday but were on track to snap a two-week losing streak on optimism about crude demand from Chinese refineries.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.6 percent to $75.19 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.8 percent at $70.03.



Both benchmarks jumped around 3 percent on Thursday after data showed China's oil refinery throughput in May rose 15.4 percent from a year earlier, hitting its second highest total on record.



A weaker dollar, a couple of interest-rate cuts from China's central bank this week and hopes for additional Chinese stimulus to support economic recovery also contributed to the rally.



India and China, the world's top oil users, bought as much as 80 percent of the oil that Moscow exported in May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest Oil Market Report.



'Heavily discounted Russian crude oil has found new buyers primarily in Asia. India has increased purchases from almost nothing to close to 2 million barrels per day, while China has raised liftings by 500,000 barrels per day to 2.2 million barrels per day,' the Paris-based energy agency said.



In another development, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said today it was 'realistic' to reach oil prices of around $80 per barrel - according to Russian state news agencies.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken