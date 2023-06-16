

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices found support on Friday as the dollar index hovered near a five-week low below 103 following hawkish comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde in the previous session.



The repo rate cut by China's central bank this week also boosted the flow of money into industrial commodities.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,964.08 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,976.25.



On Thursday, the European Central Bank raised rates by 25 basis points to a 22-year high and signaled another hike in July.



Elsewhere, investors are pinning hopes that the Federal Reserve will not follow through with more rate hikes.



Earlier today, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy and signaled no change to its quantitative easing and yield curve control policies.



The Bank of England will announce its rate decision next week, with the central bank expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a 15-year high of 4.75 percent, marking its 13th straight rate rise.



In economic releases, final data from Eurostat showed the region's consumer inflation sharply decelerated in May.



Eurozone consumer inflation was flat month-on-month in May, resulting in a 6.1 percent annual increase, down from 7.0 percent in April.



The U.S. economic calendar remains light, with traders likely to keep an eye on a preliminary report on consumer sentiment in June.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken