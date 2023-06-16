BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, June 16

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 15 June 2023 were: 571.58p Capital only 576.31p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share buyback of 8,000 ordinary shares on 31st October 2022, the Company now has 101,000,161 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 16,928,777 shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).