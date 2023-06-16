VEON Ltd.: VEON Appoints Omiyinka Doris Group General Counsel

VEON Appoints Omiyinka Doris Group General Counsel

Amsterdam, 16 June 2023 - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that Omiyinka Doris has been appointed Group General Counsel in permanent capacity, effective June 1, 2023. As the Group General Counsel, Omiyinka will continue to report to VEON's Group Chief Executive Officer, Kaan Terzioglu, and will continue to serve as a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Omiyinka has served as VEON's Acting Group General Counsel and a member of the Group Executive Committee since October 2022. Previously, she was VEON's Deputy General Counsel for Securities and Exchange Commission / Disclosure, Finance and Governance.

"I want to congratulate Omiyinka on a well-deserved appointment to the permanent role of Group General Counsel at VEON. She has brought in a tremendous wealth of experience and insight to our management team in her role as VEON's Acting General Counsel, and we are delighted to continue working with her in the permanent position." said Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

Commenting on her appointment, Omiyinka Doris said: "I am both honored and excited to continue serving as a member of our Group Executive Committee, leading VEON as we continue to accelerate the implementation of our Digital Operator 1440 model. My career at VEON over the past eight years has brought challenges, growth opportunities and many rewards, and I look forward to continuing to serve VEON at the helm of our impressive Legal Team."

Omiyinka Doris joined VEON Group in 2015. Prior to joining VEON, she was the Chief Counsel, Africa for Vale, based in Maputo Mozambique, and worked at Norton Rose (London and Milan), Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (London), and Davis Polk & Wardwell (New York).

She holds a B.A. magna cum laude from Harvard and Radcliffe Colleges, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets. We are transforming people's lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Omiyinka Doris VEON's Group General Counsel