Freitag, 16.06.2023
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
WKN: A0MSST | ISIN: US29358P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: EGB
Berlin
16.06.23
08:04 Uhr
85,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,59 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2023 | 12:06
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.0575 Per Share

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0575 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 290 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
