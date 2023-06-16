Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ58 | ISIN: GB00B02J6398 | Ticker-Symbol: FLN
Tradegate
16.06.23
11:15 Uhr
26,290 Euro
+0,190
+0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,67026,16014:36
25,73025,99014:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2023 | 13:00
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admiral Group PLC: Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc ("Admiral")

16 June 2023

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Admiral announces that with effect from 1 December 2023, Karen Green, non-executive director of Admiral, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Great Portland Estates Plc, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Marisja Kocznur, Head of Investor Relations (investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk)

Addy Frederick, Head of Corporate External Communications (addy.frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk)

Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.