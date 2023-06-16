Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXLB | ISIN: GG00B1ZBD492 | Ticker-Symbol: 31X
Frankfurt
16.06.23
09:15 Uhr
17,900 Euro
-0,400
-2,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.06.2023 | 13:28
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hardman & Co Initiation of coverage on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Co-investments generating superior performance

DJ Hardman & Co Initiation of coverage on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Co-investments generating superior performance

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Initiation of coverage on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Co-investments generating superior performance 16-Jun-2023 / 11:55 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE)

(Initiation of coverage): Co-investments generating superior performance

NBPE's private equity (PE) portfolio has co-investments, alongside 55 PE managers (GPs) in 90 high-secular-growth and downside-resilient private companies. PE provides access to a different universe of companies versus public markets, and, by adding value to investee companies, has generated superior returns. Co-investments with good cashflow characteristics and potentially higher returns are especially attractive. NB adds further value in GP and co-investment selection. NBPE's 10-year share price total return is 4.2x the UK market. Exit uplifts prove a conservative NAV. Through multiple downturns, NBPE's outperformance has proved its resilience.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/co-investments-generating-superior-performance/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1659355 16-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2023 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.