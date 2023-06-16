DJ Hardman & Co Initiation of coverage on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Co-investments generating superior performance

(Initiation of coverage): Co-investments generating superior performance

NBPE's private equity (PE) portfolio has co-investments, alongside 55 PE managers (GPs) in 90 high-secular-growth and downside-resilient private companies. PE provides access to a different universe of companies versus public markets, and, by adding value to investee companies, has generated superior returns. Co-investments with good cashflow characteristics and potentially higher returns are especially attractive. NB adds further value in GP and co-investment selection. NBPE's 10-year share price total return is 4.2x the UK market. Exit uplifts prove a conservative NAV. Through multiple downturns, NBPE's outperformance has proved its resilience.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/co-investments-generating-superior-performance/

