From its origins over drinks in a local pub- to leading independent risk and safety consultancy- the Abbott Risk Consulting (ARC) story was celebrated this week when the company brought all its people from Australia and the UK together for a conference in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Colleagues from the engineering consultancy's Melbourne, Sydney and Perth offices are pictured here at the Norton House Hotel, where ARC hosted two days of activities and events for its people.

ARC is now a global leader in risk and safety engineering, providing a suite of services to the defence, transport, civil nuclear and oil and gas industries with a reputation for providing an outstanding service. In the past 20 years ARC has seen its go from turnover $18m Aus. to more than $54m- and its people from 80-150 in the last 10 years, 30 of them in Australia.

Managing Director John Abbott is justifiably proud of ARC's people and what they have achieved together. He said: "When we met in that pub all those years ago, we had all had enough of the politics and bureaucracy of large corporates. We wanted to create a working environment where people were supported to deliver for clients- with high levels of independence and autonomy. We offered- and continue to offer- industry-leading terms and conditions- and a workplace culture that supports social interaction, community engagement and employee health and well-being."

ARC's ethos and values are the core of its success as the leading independent consultancy in most of its sectors in Australia, the UK, and many other parts of the world. It is employee-owned, with share allocations, enabling the company to pay an annual share dividend to its employees based on its financial performance.

Co-founder and Managing Director John Abbott said: "My ties with Australia are deep and personal. It is a matter of pride that we have been able to build a presence here, recruiting Australians to work on some of the largest rail, oil and gas, nuclear and defence projects here in Australia and around the world. I am delighted that so many of my Australian colleagues are making the journey to Scotland to celebrate being part of a team which is not divided between our two countries but is truly one great team.

"It is a matter of pride that we have been able to build such a strong independent company and provide so many opportunities for young people to develop their careers in science and engineering. We've also been recognised along the way by The Sunday Times as one of the best companies to work for in the UK."

ARC are extremely proud to support Yalari, a charity focusing on educating and empowering indigenous children in Australia. It is their belief that education is the key to generational change and a brighter future for indigenous children. https://www.yalari.org/

