Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - SimOptions, a leading eSIM provider, is set to launch a dedicated mobile application in 2023 following its record-breaking sales in 2022.





SimOptions makes it simple for frequent travelers and businesspeople to communicate wherever they are in the world by providing the best eSIM package for the best price. The company works hand in hand with reputable mobile network operators in different countries with plug-and-play eSIMs to help reduce the friction in the registration process.

The mobile application accompanies SimOptions' eSIMs, which covers 160 countries and offers data packages from 1 to 100 GB. The app is intended to make eSIMs easier and more convenient. Available for both iOS and Android, it will be dedicated to the specific eSIM of a customer, allowing 1-click install and top-ups. It will also offer better data prices on all travel eSIMs and serve as the main line for customer service, enabling users to raise and solve concerns easily.

SimOptions was incorporated in 2016, initially selling travel SIM cards before including eSIMs in their roster of products. In its first year of selling eSIMs, the company added 150,000 customers, breaking all prior years' records. eSIMs quickly became SimOptions' main product line, and it has since invested heavily in it, partnering with major telecommunications companies in every country it covers.

SimOptions boasts an impressive customer satisfaction rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on feedback from 6,000 customers. With the forthcoming mobile application, SimOptions anticipates a further increase in customer satisfaction.

SimOptions provides comprehensive eSIM services, leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure seamless connectivity to the latest networks and services. The company offers a wide range of eSIM plans and options tailored to suit various budgets and needs. SimOptions' highly knowledgeable and responsive customer service team is dedicated to providing customers with the best possible experience.

Jonathan Dion

Email: john@simoptions.com

Website: www.simoptions.com

