

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's inflation moderated in May on energy and processed food prices, final data released by the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 8.2 percent rise in April. The annual rate matched the preliminary estimate released on May 31.



Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation came in at 6.0 percent in May, down from 6.2 percent in April.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 8.0 percent in May from 8.6 percent in the previous month. The annual rate was revised down from 8.1 percent.



The deceleration in overall inflation was primarily due to the trend-based slowdown in prices of non-regulated energy prices to 20.3 percent from 26.6 percent. The increase in processed food eased to 13.2 percent from 14.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in May, as estimated, but slightly slower than the 0.4 percent rise in April. The HICP also moved up 0.3 percent after a 0.8 percent gain.



