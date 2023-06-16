Région Ile de France: VivaTech: The Île-de-France Region confirms its goal to be the first Smart Region in Europe

PARIS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of VivaTech, Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region, announced several measures to confirm its status as Europe's first Smart Region.
New measures to support the innovation in the Île-de-France Region ecosystem:
- The Île-de-France Region announces the launch of a "Small industrial startups" PM'UP to encourage the establishment of the first production lines in Île-de-France. The regional support for these SMEs and startups wishing to implement a new production unit will be 1 million euros. Submission of applications is open until August 28, and the winners will be announced before the end of the year.
- The Île-de-France Region has decided to experiment with the use of artificial intelligence in its administration to improve the quality of tomorrow's public service. It will launch around 10 innovation markets for a total amount of approximately 1 million euros to improve internal administrative management, information or service to users: a ChatGPT of regional aid to help Île-de-France residents identify the support device according to their needs, a solution to heat and cool secondary high schools from the reuse of waste water heat, etc.
- The Île-de-France Region is launching a finalized version of the regional territory's 3D digital twin. The goal is to help Île-de-France residents find the 40 regional digital services of the "Île-de-France Smart Services Region" program, customized according to their location, directly online at www.iledefrance.fr: search for a co-working space, a charging station for your electric vehicle, a waste disposal site, a producer of local agricultural products, etc.
- The Île-de-France Region strengthens the cybersecurity of Île-de-France Region companies by offering a "cyber diagnostic" cheque (max. 5,000 euros) and a "cyber equipment" cheque (max. 10,000 euros) to SMEs with more than 10 employees.
The Île-de-France Region is an innovation leader in France and the European Union thanks to one of the world's most efficient ecosystems: Europe's leading economic region, the largest hub of startups in the European Union with 8,000 of them representing 40% of French startups, 80% of funds raised and almost all unicorns valued at more than 1 billion euros.
