The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility Announces Its HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers Class of 2023 Graduates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is delighted to announce the successful completion of the 16th cohort of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers program June 14.
The HACR YHCA program boasts an accomplished group of young Hispanic corporate professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and significant achievements in their respective fields.
"I am extremely proud to congratulate each and every one of the talented graduates of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers program on their outstanding achievements," said Cid Wilson, President & CEO of HACR. "Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to excellence have set you apart as shining examples of the incredible potential of Hispanic leaders in Corporate America."
The HACR YHCA program emphasizes professional leadership, community engagement, and corporate diversity, and promotes Hispanic and Latino representation in high-level corporate positions. The program began with virtual training over a two-month period and culminated with a dynamic in-person experience in San Francisco over the past few days. The group bonded over stories of resilience and perseverance during two-and-a-half days of training and one day of community service with The Jamestown Community Center in San Francisco.
The HACR YHCA program advances HACR's mission of increasing Hispanic representation at the highest levels in Corporate America, as it is rooted in heritage and cultural identity with a focus on corporate diversity, professional leadership, and community engagement. They shared stories from multiple, bi-cultural, multi-lingual, and immigrant perspectives and found common ground over a shared sense of resilience. The final, in-person portion happened in conjunction with the 2023 HACR Executive Programs, a conference for C-suite Latino executives and allies. Although the HACR YHCA candidates engaged in separate programming, the two groups gathered during mealtimes and receptions, offering a unique, strategic opportunity for networking and relationship building between rising and current corporate executives.
A new feature of the leadership development curriculum this year was a community service challenge in partnership with a youth-development organization, The Jamestown Community Center.
36 Fortune 500 and HACR member companies collectively sponsored the 57 Hispanic employees to complete the 2023 program. Here is the list in alphabetical order by company:
Alix Parners
Fernando Silva
Altria
Lizette Hernandez
Martin Lezama
Monica Leipart
AT&T
Ligia McEvoy
Bank of America
Alexandra (Allie) Ossa
Rodrigo Ortiz Gomez
BMS
Jesus Moreno
Chen Med
Elisa Juarez
Chevron
Gabriel Ruscalleda
Leilani Rebolledo
Miguel Sanchez
Dell Technologies
Jennifer Shankar
Alicia (Tina Nobles)
Deloitte
Milton Navarro
Dow
Yuri Alencar Marques
Equinix
Julian Gallego
Ford Motor Company
Natalie Arguello
Ricardo Arcos
General Electric
Daniel de la Concha
Nicholas Martinez
Wilmarie Montes de Oca
General Motors
Fernando Salazar Ramos
Gabriela Sanchez Sorondo
Raul Gascot Collazo
Alisha Idrees
Austreberto DeHaro
Honeywell
Jose Anaya Lopez
Paola Hernandez
Humana
Viviana Scovel
Intel
Laura Coronado
Natalia Coronado
Liberty Mutual
Alexandra Ortiz Deal
McDonald's
Marisol Indacochea
Melissa Flores
MGM Resorts
Cristina Ozaeta
Morgan Stanley
Elvis Rivera
Nationwide
Oscar Rodriguez
Paramount
Melissa Berman Smith
PepsiCo
Eric Cordero
PNC
Jonathan Evangelista
Laura Lowe
Procter and Gamble
Jeanean Ayala
Santiago Gutierrez Buchting
State Street
Alberto Calero
The Hartford
Ana Usua Maldonado
Travel & Leisure
Lisbeny Duran
Toyota Motor Sales
Alexander Torres
UPS
Luz Ojeda
Zachary Torrez
US Bank
Ana Laura Maya
Debora Stallings
Walmart
Wilfredo Gonzalez
Lupita Reyes (Sam's Club)
Wells Fargo
Daniel Landera
Liliana Castaneda
Nicholas Andrade
About HACR
Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion throughout Corporate America.
