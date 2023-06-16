The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility Announces Its HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers Class of 2023 Graduates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is delighted to announce the successful completion of the 16th cohort of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers program June 14.

The HACR YHCA program boasts an accomplished group of young Hispanic corporate professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and significant achievements in their respective fields.

"I am extremely proud to congratulate each and every one of the talented graduates of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers program on their outstanding achievements," said Cid Wilson, President & CEO of HACR. "Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to excellence have set you apart as shining examples of the incredible potential of Hispanic leaders in Corporate America."

The HACR YHCA program emphasizes professional leadership, community engagement, and corporate diversity, and promotes Hispanic and Latino representation in high-level corporate positions. The program began with virtual training over a two-month period and culminated with a dynamic in-person experience in San Francisco over the past few days. The group bonded over stories of resilience and perseverance during two-and-a-half days of training and one day of community service with The Jamestown Community Center in San Francisco.

The HACR YHCA program advances HACR's mission of increasing Hispanic representation at the highest levels in Corporate America, as it is rooted in heritage and cultural identity with a focus on corporate diversity, professional leadership, and community engagement. They shared stories from multiple, bi-cultural, multi-lingual, and immigrant perspectives and found common ground over a shared sense of resilience. The final, in-person portion happened in conjunction with the 2023 HACR Executive Programs, a conference for C-suite Latino executives and allies. Although the HACR YHCA candidates engaged in separate programming, the two groups gathered during mealtimes and receptions, offering a unique, strategic opportunity for networking and relationship building between rising and current corporate executives.

A new feature of the leadership development curriculum this year was a community service challenge in partnership with a youth-development organization, The Jamestown Community Center.

36 Fortune 500 and HACR member companies collectively sponsored the 57 Hispanic employees to complete the 2023 program. Here is the list in alphabetical order by company:

Alix Parners

Fernando Silva

Altria

Lizette Hernandez

Martin Lezama

Monica Leipart

AT&T

Ligia McEvoy

Bank of America

Alexandra (Allie) Ossa

Rodrigo Ortiz Gomez

BMS

Jesus Moreno

Chen Med

Elisa Juarez

Chevron

Gabriel Ruscalleda

Leilani Rebolledo

Miguel Sanchez

Dell Technologies

Jennifer Shankar

Alicia (Tina Nobles)

Deloitte

Milton Navarro

Dow

Yuri Alencar Marques

Equinix

Julian Gallego

Ford Motor Company

Natalie Arguello

Ricardo Arcos

General Electric

Daniel de la Concha

Nicholas Martinez

Wilmarie Montes de Oca

General Motors

Fernando Salazar Ramos

Gabriela Sanchez Sorondo

Raul Gascot Collazo

Google

Alisha Idrees

Austreberto DeHaro

Honeywell

Jose Anaya Lopez

Paola Hernandez

Humana

Viviana Scovel

Intel

Laura Coronado

Natalia Coronado

Liberty Mutual

Alexandra Ortiz Deal

McDonald's

Marisol Indacochea

Melissa Flores

MGM Resorts

Cristina Ozaeta

Morgan Stanley

Elvis Rivera

Nationwide

Oscar Rodriguez

Paramount

Melissa Berman Smith

PepsiCo

Eric Cordero

PNC

Jonathan Evangelista

Laura Lowe

Procter and Gamble

Jeanean Ayala

Santiago Gutierrez Buchting

State Street

Alberto Calero

The Hartford

Ana Usua Maldonado

Travel & Leisure

Lisbeny Duran

Toyota Motor Sales

Alexander Torres

UPS

Luz Ojeda

Zachary Torrez

US Bank

Ana Laura Maya

Debora Stallings

Walmart

Wilfredo Gonzalez

Lupita Reyes (Sam's Club)

Wells Fargo

Daniel Landera

Liliana Castaneda

Nicholas Andrade

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion throughout Corporate America.





