

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - There are not many economic announcements on Friday. Report on Consumer Sentiment in June might get special attention.



Missile and drone attacks are continuing, even while seven African leaders are on a visit to Ukraine for a peace mission. Air raid alert is on in Kyiv city and adjacent regions.



As the tensions between the U.S. and China are cooling down, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 3.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 34.25 points.



The U.S. major averages closed with strong gains on Thursday. The Dow shot up 428.73 points or 1.3 percent to 34,408.06, the Nasdaq jumped 156.34 points or 1.2 percent to 13,782.82 and the S&P 500 surged 53.25 points or 1.2 percent to 4,425.84.



On the economic front, the University of Michigan's Consumer Survey report for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 60.0, while it was up 59.2 in May.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 831 and the U.S. rig count was 695.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday. Chinese shares rose notably on the expectation that economic stimulus might help the economy.



China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.63 percent to 3,273.33 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.07 percent to 20,040.37.



Japanese stocks reversed course to end higher. The Nikkei average gained 0.66 percent to 33,706.08. The broader Topix index settled 0.28 percent higher at 2,300.36.



Australian markets rose for a fifth consecutive session, led by energy stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.06 percent to 7,251.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.10 percent higher at 7,451.20.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken