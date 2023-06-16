Anzeige
Freitag, 16.06.2023
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
16.06.2023
Invitation to Intrum's Capital Markets Day 2023

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrum is delighted to invite institutions, investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on 13 September, 2023.

Senior management will give an update on Intrum's strategic priorities for the coming years based on the key themes of "Simplify & Focus" and "Grow & Transform". The agenda will include information on current and planned initiatives and focus areas, expected financial and leverage trajectory, associated targets as well as Intrum's important contribution to a well-functioning financial ecosystem.

The Capital Markets Day will be held at GT 30, Grev Turegatan 30, in Stockholm and streamed live on 13 September, 2023,
13.00 - 17.00 CET.

Agenda in brief

  • 12:00 CET Registration and light lunch
  • 13:00 to 17:00 CET Presentations and Q&A
  • 17:00 CET Mingle

Registration is open on intrum.com/cmd2023

If you wish to attend the physical event at GT30, please register as soon as possible but no later than 23 August 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Emil Folkesson, Head of CFO Office & Investor Relations Director
+46 (0) 8 546 102 02
ir@intrum.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8612/3788643/2134519.pdf

IAB_2023.06.16_EN_Invitation to Capital Markets Day

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-intrums-capital-markets-day-2023-301853044.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
