TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Barczewski 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG505 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6.8628927 EUR 99,168.80 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 6.8628927 EUR 99,168.80 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-15; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate Exhange MIC: TGAT

