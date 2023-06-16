Anzeige
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
WKN: A2N6HF | ISIN: DK0061078425
Frankfurt
16.06.23
09:15 Uhr
0,864 Euro
+0,028
+3,35 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2023 | 14:34
148 Leser
First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - increase and admittance to trading of TO 1 and TO 2 (warrants)

New shares in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 20 June 2023. New shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue of New Units. 



Also, as of 20 June 2023, New Warrants of series TO 1 and New Warrants of
series TO 2 will be admitted to trading, cf. below. 



Name:              Stenocare    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061078425   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           STENO      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 11,676,126 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,335,224 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  14,011,350 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 4.58     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.08     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          196164      
--------------------------------------------------





TO 1 warrants

Name:            Stenocare TO 1                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:            DK0062493532                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         STENO TO 1                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants:     1,167,612 warrants                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise periode, both   1 December 2023 - 14 December 2023         
 days incl.:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:    12 December 2023                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:           Please company announcement from Stenocare A/S,   
               published on 15 May 2023              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:       First North Denmark / 100              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:      MiFID II tick size table              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:          DSME                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        295635                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



TO 2 warrants

Name:            Stenocare TO 2                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:            DK0062493615                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         STENO TO 2                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants:     1,167,612 warrants                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise periode, both   10 June 2024 to and including 21 June 2024     
 days incl.:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:    19 June 2024                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:           Please company announcement from Stenocare A/S,   
               published on 15 May 2023              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:       First North Denmark / 100              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:      MiFID II tick size table              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:          DSME                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        295636                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
