First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - increase and admittance to trading of TO 1 and TO 2 (warrants)

New shares in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 June 2023. New shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue of New Units. Also, as of 20 June 2023, New Warrants of series TO 1 and New Warrants of series TO 2 will be admitted to trading, cf. below. Name: Stenocare -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061078425 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 11,676,126 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,335,224 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 14,011,350 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 4.58 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196164 -------------------------------------------------- TO 1 warrants Name: Stenocare TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062493532 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 1,167,612 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise periode, both 1 December 2023 - 14 December 2023 days incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 12 December 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Please company announcement from Stenocare A/S, published on 15 May 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 295635 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO 2 warrants Name: Stenocare TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062493615 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 1,167,612 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise periode, both 10 June 2024 to and including 21 June 2024 days incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 19 June 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Please company announcement from Stenocare A/S, published on 15 May 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 295636 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG