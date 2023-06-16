Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Observit AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (336/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Observit AB (publ), company registration number 556584-8917, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Observit AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 21, 2023. The company has 549,344,133 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: OBSE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 549,344,133 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017911704 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 295749 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556584-8917 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on +46 739 49 62 50.