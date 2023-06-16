Anzeige
Freitag, 16.06.2023
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2023 | 14:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Observit AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (336/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Observit AB (publ), company registration
number 556584-8917, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Observit AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be June 21, 2023. 

The company has 549,344,133 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               OBSE          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 549,344,133       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017911704      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             295749         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556584-8917       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on
+46 739 49 62 50.
