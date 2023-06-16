L-Nutra, Inc: L-Nutra Launches Revolutionary Healthcare Program for Diabetes Remission

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / L-Nutra, a leading company in the field of Longevity and Food as Medicine, is delighted to announce the launch of its groundbreaking program, L-Nutra Health for Diabetes, at the ENDO 2023 Conference in Chicago. This unique Program is based on a published study and is specifically designed to assist individuals with type 2 diabetes with the goal to achieve remission, empowering them to reduce or even eliminate the need for medications.

Diabetes remains a global health crisis, impacting 537 million people worldwide. The traditional approach to managing diabetes heavily relies on lifelong medication use. While these medications can effectively control blood sugar levels for some patients, they fail to address the underlying causes of the disease.

"After over two decades of research and development, we pioneered the Nutrition for Longevity and Food as Medicine movements and established ourselves as one of the most trusted brands in healthy nutrition. L-Nutra is now launching a new healthcare business called L-Nutra Health that provides a disruptive solution for Diabetes Remission & Regression. This solution has nutri-technology at its core and aims to address the root cause of multiple chronic diseases such as Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Cancer, Alzheimer's and auto-immune diseases. We do so by unlocking the body's own cellular rejuvenation and metabolic reset systems," stated Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD, CEO of L-Nutra.

L-Nutra Health for Diabetes revolves around a monthly five-day cellular rejuvenation program that incorporates scientifically formulated plant-based nutri-technology and medically tailored meal plans during the surrounding weeks. This personalized approach, coupled with the motivating support of L-Nutra Health Registered Dietitian Coaches and digital health tools, ensures a customized and empowering experience, with the ultimate goal of freeing individuals from the daily medications and burdens associated with diabetes.

Dr. William Hsu, Chief Medical Officer at L-Nutra, expressed, "Until now, the prevailing care for people with diabetes has revolved around managing blood sugar levels and a lifetime dependence on medications. With L-Nutra Health for Diabetes, we can now strive to restore true health and liberate individuals with diabetes from the notion that a lifetime of medications is the only solution."

