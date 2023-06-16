Cavalcanti Hume Inc: Concerned Shareholders of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Urge Shareholders to Vote the Blue Form of Proxy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / The Concerned Shareholders (the "Concerned Shareholders") of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSX:PKK) ("Tenet" or the "Company") wish to remind the shareholders of Tenet to please vote only on the BLUE form of proxy or voting instruction form ("VIF"). However, even if you have already voted using a Tenet proxy or VIF, you have every right to change your vote and support the election of the Concerned Shareholders' nominees. A later-dated BLUE form of proxy or VIF automatically revokes any and all previously submitted Tenet forms of proxy or VIF. Please vote the BLUE form of proxy or VIF before 10:00 am EDT on Thursday, June 22.

The Concerned Shareholders believe their three highly-qualified nominees will provide industry-specific expertise, capital market, and business execution experience all while being vigilant on costs and the capital share structure to the Board of Directors. The three nominees that the Concerned Shareholders are putting forward are Johnson Joseph, Liang (Golden) Qiu, and Mayco Quiroz. Mr. Joseph and Mr. Qiu are familiar to shareholders as the founders of Tenet and the main drivers behind the Company's vision while Mr. Quiroz has extensive private and public company experience, including in the fintech industry.

The annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on June 27 at 10:00 am EDT.

If you do not receive the Concerned Shareholders' Information Circular, the BLUE form of proxy, or VIF, or you would like to speak to any of the Concerned Shareholders, including the Concerned Shareholders' nominees, please contact the Concerned Shareholders by email at info@tenetagm2023.com.

INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF PUBLIC BROADCAST SOLICITATION

The Concerned Shareholders are relying on the exemption under section 9.2(4) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and section 150(1.2) of the Canada Business Corporations Act to make this public broadcast solicitation. The following information is provided in accordance with securities and corporate laws applicable to public broadcast solicitations.

This solicitation is being made by the Concerned Shareholders, who are Kelong Chen, Changsheng Zhuo, Pierre Lalonde, Barbara Hickson and Joseph Zenha, and not by or on behalf of the management of Tenet.

The registered and mailing address of Tenet is 705 - 119 Spadina Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M5V 2L1.

The Concerned Shareholders have filed an information circular containing the information required by Form 51-102F5 - Information Circular in respect of the Concerned Shareholders' nominees, which is available under Tenet's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A registered shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it by depositing an instrument or act in writing executed or, in Quebec, signed by the shareholder or by the shareholder's personal representative authorized in writing or, where the registered shareholder is a corporation, a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation and delivered to the registered office of the Company or to TSX Trust Company at P.O. Box 721 Agincourt, ON M1S 0A1 at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting, or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, or to the Chairman at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, or in any other manner provided by law.

If you are a non-registered shareholder (Beneficial Shareholder), you must follow the instructions on your voting instruction form to revoke or amend any prior voting instructions.

Proxies for the Special Meeting may be solicited by mail, telephone, email, or other electronic means as well as by newspaper or other media advertising, and in person by associates, agents, representatives, and employees of the Concerned Shareholders, who will not be specifically remunerated therefor. In addition, the Concerned Shareholders may solicit proxies in reliance upon the public broadcast exemption to the solicitation requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws, conveyed by way of public broadcast, including through press releases, speeches, or publications, and by any other manner permitted under applicable Canadian laws. All costs incurred for any solicitation will be borne directly by the Concerned Shareholders. Any solicitation of shareholders will be conducted by mail and may be supplemented by telephone or other personal contact to be made without special compensation by the Concerned Shareholders and their affiliates and associates. The Concerned Shareholders will seek reimbursement from Tenet for fees incurred in connection with a successful reconstitution of the Board.

Proxies may be solicited by mail, facsimile, telephone, telegraph, Internet, in person, and by advertisements.

To the knowledge of the Concerned Shareholders, neither they nor any of their associates or representatives, or their respective associates or affiliates, has (i) any material interest, direct or indirect, in any transaction since the beginning of Tenet's most recently completed financial year or in any proposed transaction that has materially affected or would materially affect Tenet or any of its subsidiaries; or (ii) any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter currently known to be acted upon at the Meeting, other than the election of directors of Tenet.

For more information on this news release, please visit our website at www.tenetagm2023.com or contact us by:

Email: info@tenetagm2023.com

Phone: +1 705-887-6331

