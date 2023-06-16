Anzeige
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
CNH Industrial Announces Second Story in 'A Sustainable Year' Series

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / CNH Industrial announces the second in a series of stories to be featured in its latest A Sustainable Year publication. This annual magazine charts the Company's major social and environmental activities as well as its strategic sustainability targets.

This second story follows CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture's T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) prototype tractor. The T7 LNG tractor is operationally carbon negative when fueled by Bennamann's system, which captures and repurposes fugitive methane for energy use. The tractor is also the winner of the 2023 Green Good Design Award.

The story features expert comment from Harmen Dekker, CEO of the European Biogas Association.

CNH Industrial is creating a circular economy model that unlocks environmental benefits across the agriculture industry.

Read the story on the New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG here.

And stay tuned for further stories that highlight CNH Industrial's support for the professional development of women across the globe, our commitment to giving parts a new life through remanufacturing and insights from a range of industry experts.

CNH Industrial announces second story in 'A Sustainable Year' series

