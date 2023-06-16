BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
London, June 15
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2023
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2023 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf
16 June 2023