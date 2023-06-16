BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, June 15





BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2023



A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2023 may also be viewed at:



http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf



16 June 2023