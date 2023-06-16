KeyBank Celebrates Juneteenth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / KeyBank:





KeyBank is proud to join communities across the country in recognizing Juneteenth this weekend. For KeyBank teammates, Juneteenth is an opportunity to celebrate African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous and honest self-reflection, and self-development in homes, workplaces, and communities.

KeyBank branches and offices will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

"Juneteenth represents an opportunity to honor the contributions of the Black community and reflect on our opportunities to create meaningful, sustainable progress toward diversity, equity, and inclusion inside and outside our company," said Chris Gorman, KeyCorp Chairman and CEO. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing equity and access for all… in our business and in the communities we proudly serve."

In observance and celebration of Juneteenth, the African-Heritage Key Business Networking Group through the KeyBank Foundation will donate $10,000 to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Rooted in the stories of the Underground Railroad, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a museum and an education center, presenting permanent and special exhibits that inspire, public programming that provoke dialogue and action, and sharing educational resource.

Additionally, KeyBank will support a number of events and celebrations this weekend across its markets. This includes:

Cleveland | MetroHealth Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest

Buffalo, NY | African American Heritage | Buffalo Juneteenth

Columbus, OH | Juneteenth on the Ave - Juneteenth 614

Lewiston, ME | Juneteenth: A Change We're Waiting For - Maine Inside Out

Watertown, NY | The 10th Annual Watertown Juneteenth!

Syracuse, NY | Syracuse Juneteenth

Albany, NY | African Heritage Parade | Capital District YMCA

Read more about how KeyBank's award-winning culture that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion in the 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

