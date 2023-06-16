DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.4598

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 424522

CODE: SWIM LN

ISIN: LU1571051751

