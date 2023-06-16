NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bill (AL 23 0915) admitted to trading on June 19, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Alma íbúðafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 6110013-0350 3 LEI 25490082EV52LTDCT350 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) AL 23 0915 5 ISIN code IS0000035236 6 CFI code DYZUXR 7 FISN númer ALMA IBUDAFELAG/ZERO CPN B 20230915 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount Opin 10 Total amount previously issued 0,- 11 Amount issued at this time 1.700.000.000,- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000,- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other - --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other - --------------------- 18 Issue date June 15, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date September 15, 2023 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency - 22 Maturity date September 15, 2023 23 Interest rate - 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable - 25 Floating interest rate, if other - --------------------- 26 Premium - 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other - --------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other - --------------------- 31 Interest from date - 32 First ordinary coupon date - 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nei --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 16, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to June 16, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading June 19, 2023 55 Order book ID AL_23_0915 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond