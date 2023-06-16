SolarEdge's new bidirectional DC-coupled electric-vehicle (EV) charger enables vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications and can seamlessly integrate with its home energy systems. It is scheduled for release in the second half of 2024.SolarEdge has unveiled a bidirectional DC-coupled electric vehicle (EV) charger at Intersolar Europe, taking place this week in Munich, Germany. The Israel-based inverter manufacturer's DC-coupled architecture allows for simultaneous EV charging directly from solar, home battery storage, and the grid. The charger is connected to single- or three-phase inverters ...

