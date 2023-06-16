Lift Events & Experiences: Lift Events Announces Partnership with The Arcview Group Inc., Combined Cannabis Business Conference and Investment Summit at Lift San Francisco, August 3-4, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / (via IBN) - On the heels of Lift Toronto 2023, which took place June 1-3, gathering a robust audience from across the cannabis industry and community for education, exhibits and top-tier networking, Lift Events & Experiences announces a game-changing new partnership and key enhancements to its upcoming U.S. debut.

Continuing its mission to "lift the cannabis industry across North America," Lift will soon make its way to a key location in the stateside legalization movement. The team behind the events recognizes a great responsibility to both new and returning audiences, as well as to California's deep-rooted cannabis legacy.

Lift San Francisco will include the Lift Expo, scheduled for Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4, 2023. The Lift Cannabis Business Conference (previously scheduled during a pre-show period prior to the expo) will take place Thursday, August 3, as a combined event with a new Investment Summit presented in partnership with The Arcview Group.

Recognized as a pioneer in cannabis and hemp industry investment content, The Arcview Group has been a trusted global leader for over ten years and a nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs and community. Together, the new partners prioritize social justice and responsibility, with The Arcview Group providing a broad spectrum of programs and services across a vertically integrated organization. The Arcview Investment Summit will take place alongside the Lift Cannabis Business Conference, combining two synergistic education opportunities, including enhanced investment-centered content for audiences across the cannabis and hemp industries.

"Lift is honored to welcome our new partners, The Arcview Group," says Lift Events & Experiences Portfolio Lead, Lindsay Roberts. "Through extensive research and the expert counsel of our North American Advisory Board, we know that investment content is a 'must' for serving Lift's California and U.S.-wide audience. There is no better source for this crucial, timely information than The Arcview Group."

"We are excited to work with Lift. Having produced 50 investor conferences over the last 13 years, it's important that investors, entrepreneurs, and operators can experience our unique content at major industry events," says The Arcview Group CEO Jeffrey Finkle. "Partnering with Lift on a combined conference in San Francisco will help us realize that goal.".

The combined Lift Cannabis Business Conference and Arcview Investment Summit will be followed by the buzzworthy new Taste at Lift: Cannabis Food & Beverage Experience on Friday, August 4. All Lift San Francisco educational and expo activities will take place at San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center and will be complemented by Lift's famously irresistible atmosphere and best-in-class networking opportunities.

Thursday, August 3, 2023 | Lift Cannabis Business Conference and Arcview Investment Summit

Lift's strategy-focused, advocacy-oriented business and community leadership conference and The Arcview Group's leading-edge cannabis industry investment program combine into one high-impact day of essential education. Attendees will gain the information needed to navigate today's cannabis market and investment climate in California and beyond.

Friday, August 4, 2023 | Taste at Lift: Cannabis Food & Beverage Experience

Premiering at Lift San Francisco 2023, this first-of-its-kind event offers an unparalleled experience including tastings, presentations and expert panels featuring the world's leaders in cannabis food, beverage and hospitality. Guests are invited to learn and engage at the forefront of this emerging sector through first-hand lessons learned, expected obstacles and success stories.

Thursday, August 3 & Friday, August 4 | Lift Expo Days

Exhibitors at the Lift San Francisco cannabis tradeshow will span the full cannabis ecosystem, offering the latest products, services and innovations. Brands, growers and producers will showcase live flower on the expo floor to see, touch and smell; speakers and panels will be featured each day; plus, attendees can expect the unexpected with Lift's famous atmosphere and ah-ha! moments.

Thursday, August 3 & Friday, August 4 | Receptions & Official After Party

Receptions each day will create ideal opportunities for industry members and attendees to continue conversations and make meaningful, business-building connections. At the close of Lift San Francisco, the Lift Official After Party will serve up food, drink and music to end the event on a high note.

Lift San Francisco Tickets are available now and Exhibits and Partnerships are available. Click here for additional details.

Lift Events by the Numbers

3K+ Attendees*

2 Days of Exclusive Cannabis Industry Education

2 Days of Exhibits, Attractions and Activations

100+ Speakers*

100+ Exhibiting Companies*

2 Industry Networking Receptions and 1 Amazing After Party

Lift Industry Attendees Snapshot**

27% Own or Represent Producers

48% C-Suite, Owner or Founder

54% Purchasing Decision-Makers

80% Plan to Follow Up with Exhibitors After the Show

Lift Events & Experiences 2023 North American Advisory Board

Deepak Anand, Head of International Consulting, Gateway Proven Strategies

David Brown, Cannabis Policy Analyst & Founder, StratCann

Adelia Carrillo, Founder, EventHi

Chris Day, CEO, Gateway Proven Strategies

Christine De La Rosa, CEO, The People's Ecosystem

Jill Ellsworth, CEO, Willow Industries

Jillian Reddish, Co-Founder, Global Cannabis Network Collective

Jesce Horton, CEO, Lowd

Mariana Larrea, Attorney; Founder, AMENIC

Nathan Mison, CEO, Diplomat Consulting

Gia Morón, CEO, Women Grow

Jamie Pearson, CEO, New Holland Group

Shanita Penny, Founder/Principal, Budding Solutions

Amna Shamim, Chief Growth Officer, Parsl

Dana Shoched, President & CEO, O2VAPE

David Tran, Founder, Farechild

*Based on most recent event data. **Based on most recent post-show poll data.

