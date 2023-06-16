Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF Named a 2023 Franchising@WORK Award Finalist by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Names NEXTAFF as Finalist for Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Satisfaction in the Franchise Sector

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Nextaff was just named a finalist of the 2023 Franchising@WORK Awards by Franchise Business Review. The award recognizes franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey of corporate franchise staff.



2023 Franchising@WORK Finalist NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF logo and 2023 Franchising@WORK Finalist Logo





NEXTAFF is a temporary staffing franchise model that helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR method.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners' employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.

Participants were asked questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.

Franchise companies that participated in Franchise Business Review's employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising@WORK Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 6,000 employees surveyed across nearly 180 franchise organizations, representing 40% corporate staff and 60% unit-level employees to identify the finalists based on responses from their employees in eight key areas.

"The Franchising@WORK Awards are the only awards that recognize the companies that have fostered a positive, inclusive culture and prioritize employee engagement and well-being within the franchise sector," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review.

"Nextaff relies each year on FBR to conduct independent third-party assessments with our franchise owners and staff to ensure we're getting the most candid feedback regarding our performance," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder & CEO of Nextaff. "Seeing that we made the finalist cut among 180 other brands and that we were the only staffing franchise brand ranked is great feedback that we are supporting our staff and franchise owners in alignment with our core values."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-ACTOR method. Our comprehensive and customized approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with NEXTAFF owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Walker

Marketing Support

pr@nextaff.com

Ali Forman

B2B Marketing Director

aforman@franchisebusinessreview.com

603-319-4818

SOURCE: NEXTAFF

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761633/NEXTAFF-Named-a-2023-FranchisingWORK-Award-Finalist-by-Franchise-Business-Review