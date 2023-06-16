JinkoSolar has announced the construction of a 56 GW vertically integrated PV factory in Shanxi province, China, while Longi has started building a 100 GW wafer and 50 GW production facility.JinkoSolar has announced a $7.87 billion plan to build a 56 GW PV factory in Shanxi province. The project will include monocrystalline rods, silicon wafers, solar cells, and PV module capacities. The factory will be completed in four phases over two years, with the first two phases set to start operations in 2024. JinkoSolar aims to reach a total production capacity of 75 GW of wafers, 75 GW of cells, and ...

