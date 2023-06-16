Kehua Tech: Kehua Unveils Revolutionary S³-EStore for C&I Energy Storage at Intersolar Europe 2023

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich, Germany, which is one of the most exciting events in the renewable energy calendar in the solar industry, Kehua made a major splash with the launch of S³-EStore, its latest C&I energy storage system. Alongside this game-changing innovation, Kehua also showcased its PV+ESS solutions across all market segments including residential, C&I, and utilities for even greater energy independence, sustainability, and a future-proof energy supply.

0-Carbon C&I Solutions

0-Carbon C&I Solutions that Kehua displayed at Intersolar 2023 include the S³-EStore all-in-one C&I ESS, BCS75-125K-B-HM energy storage system, X2 series excellent ROI inverters, and intelligent modular data center solutions.

As a leading provider of smart power solutions, Kehua unveiled the latest innovations in the C&I energy storage system - the S³-EStore, continuing its consistent design philosophy of S3: "Safe, Smart, Simple". With its powerful and efficient PCS+BESS+EMS integration, S³-EStore is the perfect solution for companies looking to optimize their energy use and reduce their dependence on the grid.

The S³-EStore has a small footprint of 1.3?. Despite its compact size, the system provides high power and energy density, making it an ideal solution for C&I to save space during installation.

The system also boasts an advanced liquid cooling battery system, enabling precise temperature control and temperature differences within the pack that are no greater than 2?.

To maximize safety, the S³-EStore incorporates active fire protection. The pack level of the system is protected by a perfluoro fire protection system, while the container level is equipped with an active fire to distinguish system.

Technical Director at Kehua, Lane Peng, gave a speech at the 13th PV Briefing & Networking Forum Europe on the future of C&I energy storage. Drawing on his extensive experience in the renewable energy industry, Peng discussed the latest developments in energy storage technology and explore the opportunities and challenges facing businesses in this rapidly-evolving sector.

"As we look to the future of C&I energy storage, we are excited to see the tremendous potential for growth and innovation in this sector," said Peng. "With the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions, businesses are increasingly looking to energy storage as a way to manage their energy usage and reduce their reliance on the grid. At Kehua, we are committed to developing cutting-edge energy storage solutions that can help businesses of all sizes achieve their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint."

0-Carbon Residential Solutions

Kehua is also a leader in providing sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions for households, which included the iStoragE series residential ESS and X2 series residential inverters.

One of the most popular products, the iStoragE series, has continued to ship in large quantities to the United States and Europe. Officially certified by iF Award, the world-renowned industrial design award, iStoragE has a highly aesthetic design that fits perfectly into modern home design and adapts to a variety of home styles.

The iStoragE is an all-in-one residential ESS, eliminating the need for extra devices and providing homeowners with a real hybrid system. Safety is always a top priority at Kehua, and the iStoragE incorporates physical and electrical dual isolation as well as modular fire protection integration to provide maximum protection against the risks of fire.

Utility Solution

Kehua also presented its utility solution, featuring the SPI350K-B-H, one of the largest string inverters in the world, and S³-Estation containerized energy storage system. These cutting-edge solutions demonstrate Kehua's commitment to providing sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions for diverse applications, from households to public utilities.

During the event, Kehua officially signed a contract with a partner for a UN micro-grid project, marking an important milestone for Kehua in continuing to expand its presence in the renewable energy industry.

Kehua remains committed to innovation and excellence in renewable energy technology, and sees the Intersolar exhibition as an ideal opportunity to showcase its latest products and technologies. As the world continues to evolve towards a more sustainable and renewable energy future, Kehua is dedicated to being at the forefront of this exciting and rapidly-changing industry.

