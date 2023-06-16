MicroHealth LLC: Employees Weigh In; Name MicroHealth Top Washington-Area Workplace

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / MicroHealth LLC, a leading Health Information Technology company, has been named one of The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. More than 70% of MicroHealth's employees responded to the anonymous third-party survey, which was the sole basis determining selection.

MicroHealth earns DC Top Workplace honors, again

"We're thrilled and honored that our employees continue to think of us as one of the best places to work," says Claude Hines, MicroHealth Chief Operating Officer. "This award speaks to the culture we have at MicroHealth and how employees recognize the impact they have in helping make MicroHealth an even better place to work, for years to come."

As MicroHealth celebrates this honor, it remains focused on its mission to put the health back into health IT. That requires calling upon team members with different backgrounds and skillsets to get the job done.

"Part of what makes MicroHealth so special is that we come from all these different backgrounds and have worked in different industries or were prior military. But we work as one team and focus on getting the job done," says Frank Tucker, MicroHealth CEO.

"We've got some of the brightest technologists and program managers on hand, but we also recognize the importance of having folks who really understand clinical workflows and how healthcare works in the real world," adds Tucker, a physician assistant himself. "If you combine all those skills together, we're helping our customers ensure a more viable product. That can go a long way, especially when you are talking about health IT and patient outcomes."

Life at MicroHealth

MicroHealth offers a wide variety of highly competitive benefits, with most available from day one. Our programs address a number of employee needs, such as planning for retirement, advancing one's education, and taking time off to unwind and savor moments that matter in your life. We take great pride in developing programs that acknowledge and celebrate the variety of needs of our diverse workforce.

To help inspire creativity at our headquarters office, we strive to create a lively and welcoming environment. Amenities include but are not limited to a coffee café, a 16-seat theater, a game room, massage chairs, napping pods, and an in-suite gym, to name a few. We also offer a corporate wellness program, Be Well, that offers information and assistance on your social, physical, and nutritional well-being.

About MicroHealth

MicroHealth LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned and SBA 8(a) small business that specializes in providing IT-related solutions in the ever-changing federal health IT landscape. Our team of clinical executives, health professionals, technologists, researchers, and informaticists bring decades of experience treating patients, managing services, and developing strategies across federal departments, agencies, and the Uniformed Services.

Simply put, we're focused on putting the health back in health IT.

For more information about MicroHealth and career opportunities, please visit www.microhealthllc.com.

