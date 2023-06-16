Enbridge: Cutting Through the Confusion When Lives Are on the Line

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Enbridge

The Town of Superior Fire Department has acquired a new cutting-edge tool-in the most literal sense of the word.

The volunteer-run fire department recently retired a nearly three-decade-old piece of equipment used to respond to auto accidents and extricate people in emergency situations, replacing it with a new battery-powered tool that can get the job done-whenever the time calls.

"In 2022 we responded to more than 400 calls, our highest ever since being in operation," says fire department Chief Darryl Fiegle. "We needed to upgrade to a more reliable system for our extrication needs, and this new combi tool offers a lot more efficiency and portability."

Fiegle has acted as fire chief for nearly a decade, but his involvement with the station started in 1999.

"I've seen the station go through a lot of change and growth in terms of our manpower and building space, but it was high time for us to replace a tool like this that provides such crucial assistance in our rescue efforts."

The Town of Superior Fire Department, with a volunteer force of 27 firefighters, serves more than 2,600 residents in a 107-square-mile area, with a substation located in the Village of Oliver. The new combi tool lives at the Oliver location and is shared between all stations.

At Enbridge, safety is more than a core value-it's the very foundation of our business. Combining 2022 and 2023 Safe Community First Responder Program grants from Enbridge, of $5,000 and $7,500 respectively, Town of Superior FD was able to purchase the Hurst battery-powered combi tool.

Wisconsin has more than 500 fire departments throughout the state, with the majority of them being fully run by volunteers. Chief Fiegle says it's essential that his station and others continue to increase visibility among communities to encourage membership.

"Our station's members range in ages from 17 to 62 years old," says Fiegle. "They do a fantastic job-we host all sorts of events like pancake breakfasts and fire prevention courses for the benefit of community members."

The promotional efforts and community engagement also serve to remind residents that they are there and at the ready in times of need. While the rate of emergency responses over the past decade has increased by more than 150%, Chief Fiegle points to a number of reasons such as an aging population and pandemic-era lifestyles of working from home leading to more complex and frequent calls.

No matter the reason for a call, increased training and improved equipment ensures the fire department is able to respond effectively.

"We're trying to be the ones out front leading the way."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Enbridge

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Enbridge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761776/Cutting-Through-the-Confusion-When-Lives-Are-on-the-Line