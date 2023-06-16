Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - SunTax Consulting team celebrates its first year on the U.S. market and proudly announces that the company managed to significantly outperform its initial operational targets. Founded in May 2022 by experienced finance professional Yulia Frolova, SunTax Consulting has rapidly established itself as a trusted business partner, securing a niche in the financial and business-related services industry.





SunTax Consulting is located in Boca Raton, FL and specializes in delivering expert tax advice, accounting and financial consulting services to individuals and businesses. With a particular focus on foreign entrepreneurs, U.S. recent business immigrants, expatriates and dual status residents from Europe and CIS countries, the company offers comprehensive assistance in navigating the complexities of tax regulations and financial matters.

"Taking into account maturity of the U.S. financial consulting market, we didn't expect such a rapid expansion during our first year of operation, however it proved to be a huge scarcity of qualified tax assistance when it comes to the international tax matters. Another key to our success is diversification, and by that, we don't mean merely offering routine bookkeeping, write-up, or payroll processing services, which are commonly provided by the majority of tax practitioners. In fact, we serve as a comprehensive one-stop solution for all finance-related matters for our clients," Yulia Frolova, company's founder and CEO, said.

SunTax Consulting offers a wide array of services, starting from assisting clients in writing business plans, conducting valuations and performing corporate due diligence during the development stage of their entrepreneurial ideas; following by providing business formation assistance; and, finally, getting into rendering tax consulting, accounting, budgeting, cash flow management and professional training services.

As a member of Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, the company encourages its employees to actively engage in the local professional community network, exchange best practices and build up strategic partnerships and alliances with local businesses. The ultimate objective of these collaborative efforts is to create enhanced value for the clients.

SunTax Consulting is a for-profit organization, however, its top-management genuinely prioritizes making a positive impact in the community. Their dedication to making a difference extends far beyond financial considerations.

"Despite the intense workload during 2023 tax season, a couple of our key team members, including myself, have made a decision to dedicate our personal time to participate in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) - a program administered by the IRS which aims to provide free tax preparation services to low- and moderate-income families. Of course, we've chosen to primarily focus on the area where our knowledge and expertise could be of a maximum benefit to the community - assisting foreign taxpayers with their tax return. It's truly an honor for us to be awarded with Certificate of Appreciation from the IRS, recognizing our dedication to public service," emphasized the CEO of SunTax Consulting.

