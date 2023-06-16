Anzeige
Freitag, 16.06.2023
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

16 June 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 24 September 2020, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") granted 1,962,274 nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company to Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director. Following the testing of the performance conditions attached to these nil-cost options, which were reviewed as part of the FY 2023 audit, the Remuneration Committee has confirmed that 1,734,057 nil-cost options (88.4%) would vest and the remainder (228,217 nil-cost options) have lapsed.

The awards granted to Mr Mangold were structured as nil-cost options and may be exercised for up to 12 months following vesting. The awards were subject to clawback and malus, and a two-year post vesting holding period, as per the rules of the LTIP.

Mr Mangold exercised 1,734,057 nil-cost options on 15 June 2023. On 15 June 2023, 816,749 Ordinary Shares were sold at 139.2pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance. Following exercise of the awards, the balance, 917,308shares, were released to Mr Mangold in accordance with the Plan Rules. On 16 June 2023 Mr Mangold transferred 917,308 shares to his wife, a connected person, at nil cost.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2020, sale of shares to cover tax and transfer of shares to spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

£1.392

Nil

Nil

Options exercised 1,734,057


Shares sold to cover tax 816,749

Number of shares released 917,308

Number of shares transferred

to spouse 917,308

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


See above

£1.392

e)

Date of the transaction

15 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicole Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares from Ryan Mangold

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

917,308

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


917,308

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

15 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market gift

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


© 2023 PR Newswire
